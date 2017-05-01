Celebrate blendmaster who ushered in an era

ALL this month, The Scotch Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile is honouring ‘The Father of Blending’ and one of Edinburgh’s most famous sons, Andrew Usher of Andrew Usher and Co, with a new display.

Brought together as part of the upcoming Edinburgh 101 project, a year-long project which aims to tell the history of the city in one hundred and one individual objects, the new display will comprise examples of Usher’s OVG and Green Stripe whiskies - two of Usher’s most famous creations.

It will also feature samples of the brand’s retro advertising from the early 1900s and nineteenth century photography featuring

Andrew Usher and Co, the great Scotch whisky blending house of Edinburgh, was founded in 1813, and was one of the foremost whisky companies of its time. Andrew Usher, born in 1785, was a prominent Scottish brewer who experimented with blending whiskies in the 1840s, but after his death in 1855 it was his son Andrew Usher II who perfected this skill and became known as The Father of Blending.

Andrew Usher II went on to found North British Distillery and just a few years prior to his death in 1898 donated £100,000 to the city of Edinburgh to fund the construction of the Usher Hall.

Susan Morrison of The Scotch Whisky Experience, says, “Andrew Usher II was instrumental in bringing Scotch whisky to the world and putting Edinburgh on the map. Bringing together this unique set of artefacts will show our visitors the important part Usher and his blending house played in the development of the Scotch whisky industry in the latter half of the 19th century.”

The display can be viewed by visitors taking any Scotch Whisky Experience tour and barrel ride.

The Scotch Whisky Experience, Castlehill, 10am-5pm, £15-£70, 0131-220 0441