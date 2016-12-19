Celebrity haunt The Ivy set for Edinburgh opening

Star-studded London restaurant brand The Ivy has hinted at plans to open in the Capital next year via a social media campaign.

In an advert broadcast on Facebook and Twitter, the celebrity haunt, which celebrates its 100th birthday in 2017, showed a video of singer Kylie Minogue performing Christmas classic ‘Santa Baby’ at the restaurant with the caption “Merry Christmas Edinburgh! We look forward to seeing you in 2017! #Ivy100”.

The restaurant in London's West End, which has expanded in recent years through its Ivy Grills and Brasseries brand to locations including Bristol and Londond’s Kensington district, also named Edinburgh and Glasgow on a list of nineteen locations on its website next to the words “In 2017, there could be an Ivy opening near you...”.

Scottish foodies took to Facebook to express their delight. “Yess! I love their brunches! said Nicola MacKinnon.

However, some said they believed a new location could not deliver the same glamour as the original. Avril Main wrote: “It will never be like the one in London.”

In 2010, The Ivy opened as an Edinburgh pop-up during the Festival for one day only, while Des McDonald, a former head chef at The Ivy, this year took over the kitchen at The Printing Press Bar & Kitchen on Edinburgh’s George Street.

Famed for its waiting list - in the past it has boasted a three-month wait for lunch and up to six months for dinner - The Ivy is frequented by celebrities such as George Michael, Elton John and Tom Cruise.

It also played host to the Beckhams’ engagement celebrations and is no stranger to the paparazzi staking out its famous entrance.

A spokeswoman for The Ivy said the company was currently looking at sites in Scotland.