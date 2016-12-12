Christmas TV choice: What to watch during the festive period

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Trollied – Christmas Special, December 19, Sky 1, 9pm

A seasonal episode from one of Sky 1’s most-loved series.

Join the Valco gang on Christmas Eve in this festive-flavoured finale to series six. With their relationship back on track, Gavin has an important proposal for Cheryl. But when a bid to throw her off the scent spectacularly backfires, Gavin is left desperate to make amends.

Meanwhile, Brian returns to the store and is clearly unimpressed with humble new pharmacist Alan. Elsewhere, Colin and Lisa witness something horrifying and with romance in the air at the Valco Christmas party, the spark between Katie and Daniel becomes clearer than ever.

Citizen Khan: It’s A Khanderful Life: Friday, BBC One, 8.30pm

In a very special festive episode, Mr. Khan tips his hat to Frank Capra’s Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life, with Sparkhill taking the place of Bedford Falls, and Mr. Khan, like George Bailey, facing up to the fact that his life hasn’t turned out the way he planned it.

But an encounter with a mysterious heavenly passer-by (Lynda Baron) shows him how things might have been different and convinces him that, despite all its frustrations, his has a ‘Khanderful Life’ after all. Mr Khan narrates as we go back in time to the The Khans early years.

Father Brown: December 23, BBC One, 1.45pm

A mysterious stranger, a missing donkey, an outbreak of laryngitis in the church choir and a kidnapped baby threaten to spoil Kembleford’s Christmas festivities in Father Brown: The Star Of Jacob.

Distinctly lacking in Christmas cheer, Canon Fox (Roger May) pays a visit to Father Brown (Mark Williams) and Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) to announce that premier Catholic duke - the Duke of Frome - will be staying with Lady Felicia at Montague and attending Christmas Mass at St Mary’s.

This year the Bishop wants everything done by the book and Canon Fox will be there to make sure his wishes are carried out.

Over at Montague, Lady Felicia is delighted to welcome her cousin the Duke, his wife Diana and new baby David to the house, but less pleased to be reunited with the indomitable and caustic family nanny, Nanny Langton.

Later, Lady Felicia’s Yuletide Ball is in full swing when the Duke has a public falling out with black sheep cousin Basil Urquhart and Diana excuses herself with a headache. Matters go from bad to worse when a nursemaid discovers that baby David is missing from his cot beside a heavily sleeping Nanny, and is nowhere to be found...

Grantchester: Christmas Eve, ITV, 9pm

It’s the week before Christmas 1954, and the forecast is for snow in the beautiful Cambridge village of Grantchester.

For vicar Sidney Chambers (James Norton), this is the busiest time of the year and he is rushed off his feet with festive duties. Which is useful, as it means he doesn’t have time to think about his beloved Amanda (Morven Christie), estranged from her husband and heavily pregnant, who has taken up residence nearby with her Aunt CeCe (Anna Chancellor).

Sidney loves her – but whether she’s married or divorced, there is no way he can be with her. Meanwhile curate Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) is embarking on an ambitious production of the nativity with the local children, and Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) is grumpy at the festive spirit - all of which leaves Sidney happy to bury himself in his pastoral work.

Which is when a weeping bride reports the disappearance of her husband-to-be, and Sidney and Geordie find themselves drawn into picking through the murky motives of a winter wedding.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show: Christmas Eve, BBC One, 6.25pm

Michael McIntyre has a treat for you this Christmas when his Big Show, filmed in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, gets festive.

There is a merry performance from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe; Aled Jones is joined by a very special guest as he plays Celebrity Send To All; Unexpected Star reaches epic proportions when Michael surprised an entire choir and there are lots of yuletide games and celebrity guest appearances form Nan (Catherine Tate), Kevin the teenager (Harry Enfield) and more.

This is one Christmas extravaganza not to be missed!