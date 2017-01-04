Cinema: Bringing a touch of old Hollywood magic to a world that needs it

The musical La La Land isn’t released in the UK until next Thursday (January 12), but it’s already garnering huge awards buzz, with people intrigued by the idea of a musical for modern times.

For all the hype that’s circulating now, however, Damien Chazelle, the film’s remarkably young writer and director, insists “it was not an easy movie to make”.

“It took about six years to convince anyone to make it, so to have it actually be playing now and have people connecting to it, to have this sort of response, it’s crazy,” says the softly-spoken 31-year-old, who came to prominence with 2014’s Whiplash, about a young jazz drummer and his ruthless teacher.

Hailing from Rhode Island, Chazelle had aspirations of becoming a musician before focusing on film-making. His debut movie was a black and white musical called Guy And Madeline On A Park Bench (2009).

“But it only scratched the surface of what I wanted to do with the genre,” he says today. “I wanted to do a love story and I also wanted to create a musical like the musicals that entranced me as a kid, but updated into something very modern. I wanted to explore how you use colour, sets, costumes and all these very expressionistic elements of old-school movie-making to tell a story that takes place in our times.”

He first began working on La La Land with composer Justin Hurwitz, whom he’d met at Harvard University. “Before I even wrote any dialogue, Justin was working out the musical theme of the film,” he reveals.

But while the pair had ambition, the film still needed financing. Eventually Lionsgate decided to take a gamble on the project - one that’s paying off big time, as La La Land already has seven Golden Globe nominations, with the Baftas and Oscars yet to be announced.

The movie begins on an LA freeway, with a big song and dance number. It’s an unexpected, but fitting backdrop for the film’s opening.

“In LA, you mostly have cars with one or two people in them. It’s part of what makes the city feel a bit lonely, but it also reflects how LA is a crazy haven for dreamers, because when you’re in your car, you’re playing music, or you dream,” Chazelle observes.

It’s here Sebastian and Mia, played by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, first meet, via a honk of the horn as they attempt to manoeuvre out of the gridlock. Both are focused on fulfilling their artistic dreams; Sebastian to inspire interest in traditional jazz by opening up his own bar, and Mia, a fledgling actress hoping to survive at least one audition without being interrupted, and ultimately make it as a movie star.

“To me, it was important to make a movie about dreamers, about two people who have these giant dreams that drive them, that bring them together but also tear them apart,” explains Chazelle.

There’s much excitement about Stone, 28, and Gosling, 36, reuniting, following their successful collaborations on 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love and 2013’s Gangster Squad.

“They do have this magic between them; I think they answer each other really well,” remarks Chazelle.

“They somehow are able to present a vision of love on screen that’s incredibly natural and organic and feels very human and relatable, and yet, of course, there is an idealised quality to it. They’re movie stars in the old-fashioned sense, so you can enjoy that when they’re on screen.”

And he enjoyed capturing the magic on camera.

“There was something wonderful about being able to film them, especially a movie like this with the Technicolor palette, and the cinemaScope frame and Los Angeles as a setting. We really were able to embrace the old Hollywood-ness of the whole thing.”

Given the sense of upheaval in 2016, it seems a fitting time for something as fantastical as La La Land to hit screens.

“I certainly didn’t know what sort of world we would be releasing the movie into, especially writing it six years ago; you never know...

“Now, I definitely see a world that maybe does need a little bit of hope, a little bit of magic.”

La La Land is released on Thursday, January 12