Cineworld take movie going to a new level

JUST imagine it. You’re sitting in the cinema surrounded by special effects. Wind blows, fog engulfs you, lightning strikes, you can feel the rain, smell the scents and then there are the bubbles... well, from Wednesday you can experience all of the above with the arrival of Cineworld’s fully immersive 4DX screen.

The new 4DX screen will offer film-lovers the opportunity to satisfy all five senses at once as they enjoy the latest movies.

Seated in high-tech motion seats, surrounded by these special effects, 4DX is considered to be one of the biggest innovations in cinematic technology.

Available in both 2D and 3D formats, 4DX works in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen, creating the most exhilarating cinema experience yet.

Cineworld’s general manager Lindsay Cook says, “We’re really excited to introduce cinema goers to our new 4DX screen.

“There’s nothing like it and it can only be experienced in the UK at Cineworld.

“There’s a fantastic line-up of movies coming up such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and sequel to family favourite, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which have been perfectly adapted to suit 4DX.”

The 4DX screen is the latest addition to the Fountain Park cinema which boasts 13 screens and a capacity of 3003.

The cinema already features an eye-widening IMAX screen, eleven additional cutting-edge screens.

Cook adds, “We cannot wait to see customers’ reactions when they try out the completely immersive experience.”

To book your tickets for 4DX at Cineworld visit www.cineworld.co.uk

The immersive experience at Cineworld is just the latest exciting initiative to entice movie-lovers into Capital cinemas. Last month the newly opened Odeon Deluxe Edinburgh West revealed its new reclining seats, iSense screen with 4K projection and Dolby ATMOs sound.