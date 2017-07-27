City craft and design event in safe hands

More than 100 makers will be showcasing innovative and contemporary design when Handmade Edinburgh returns to the Royal Mile in the autumn.

Organisers Handmade in Britain promise to transform The Hub on Castlehill into “the ultimate shopping destination” from October 27 to 29.

Visitors to the annual design and craft event will be able to choose from a extensive collection of ceramics, glass, furniture, textiles, metalwork, jewellery and more.

The three-day selling event, in the heart of the city, provides an opportunity to meet the makers and buy one-off pieces directly from artists and craftspeople – while learning about the ideas and processes that shape their work.

“In addition to the exceptionally talented array of established makers taking part, we are proud to be teaming up with ARTS THREAD to curate an Emerging Talents exhibition space, showcasing innovative and boundary-pushing new work from a selection of promising recent graduates,” said Piyush Suri, creative director of Handmade in Britain.

“Work by the majority of the 100-plus exhibitors at this show would never find its way to the average high street. Most of the artists are award-winners and only sell through, galleries, exhibitions or by appointment.”

Handmade in Britain exists to support, promote and celebrate extraordinary artists and craftspeople who create their work in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It increases accessibility and visibility, creates market opportunities and maintains high standards in the craft sector, while providing a comprehensive support programme towards a bright future for British craft and design.

“Our work provides a platform for design and craft talent through both our own events and collaborations with other organisations, alongside a mentoring programme and membership scheme,” added Piyush.

The event will be open daily from 10am to 6pm. For advance ticket discounts and a full list of exhibitors, visit handmadeinbritain.co.uk/edinburgh