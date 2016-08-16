Comedy gig celebrates 25 years of fundraising

It has previously played host to the likes of Michael McIntyre, Tim Vine and Jason Byrne – and now one of the most successful charity shows at the Fringe is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Tartan Ribbon Comedy Benefit, in aid of Waverley Care, was first held in 1992 and returns to the Pleasance Courtyard tonight to celebrate its 25th year.

Volunteers have raised more than £375,000 for the charity – which aims to offer support for those living with HIV and hepatitis C throughout Scotland – over the course of the partnership through regular bucket collections, with the tartan ribbon worn by supporters of the organisation.

This year’s line-up features a host of top comics, with Russell Howard, Mark Watson and Lucy Porter all taking to the stage in support of the organisation.

Anthony Alderson, director of the Pleasance theatre, was part of the first show in 1992 and will be in attendance tonight.

“To see it go from that to an event which sells out almost immediately after tickets go on sale is amazing, to see how far we’ve come,” he said.

“It’s a testament to the generosity of the people of Edinburgh that we’ve been able to raise nearly £400,000 over three weeks every year.”

Grant Sugden, chief executive of Waverley Care, thanked performers for giving up their time. “Their profile brings awareness of the work we do,” he said.