Contini on George Street back after refurb

VICTOR and Carina Contini own three award-winning restaurants in Edinburgh including Cannonball Restaurant and Bar at the top of The Royal Mile and The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant beneath The Scottish National Galleries on Princes Street, however, right now, all eyes are on their newly relaunched flagship Italian restaurant, the eponymous Contini, on George Street.

Carina says, “We are really excited to present the new-look Contini George Street, and delighted with the feedback so far from guests old and new.”

The new-look has come at a cost of £250,000 and sees the interior of the former banking hall transformed with banquette seating in soft grey leather, an open bar area, and striking wall hangings depicting Italian frescos.

A new menu, with a focus on small plates that can be shared, has also been introduced, as well as a refreshed wine list and cocktail selection.

“When we first opened, our menu was a reflection of the Italian food passed on to us from our grandparents,” explains Carina, “While these are all delicious, the way people eat has changed.

“Now, guests want to try lots of different dishes, sharing them with friends rather than ordering a traditional starter, main course and pudding.

“So we have created a menu with sharing in mind, featuring fresh, delicious flavour combinations.”

The new menu features dishes such as Salame Calabrese with roasted aubergine, mint, crème fraiche and pistachio crumb, and a raw cauliflower, porcini and lemon oil salad with breadcrumbs and Venetian spiced walnuts.

Old favourites such as Contadino can still be enjoyed too, just in smaller, lighter portions.

And if you’d like a glass of wine to wash that down, there’s more than 55 Italian wines from which to choose.

To book a table visit www.contini.com