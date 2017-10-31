Could your child join the cast of Miss Saigon at the Festival Theatre?

BROADWAY and West End producer Cameron Mackintosh is looking for children to play the role of Tam in the smash hit musical Miss Saigon when it tours to the Capital in 2018.

Mackintosh’s new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical comes to the Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, from Wednesday 17 January to Saturday 17 February 2018.

The production is looking for boys or girls to play the role of Tam who is small, cute, confident and South East Asian looking.

Aspiring Tams must not be younger than four years old and not older than six years old and must live within a commutable distance of Edinburgh.

For further information and to apply, please email Joanne Hawes on joanne.hawes2013@gmail.com including a small head and shoulders photograph.

This new production of MISS SAIGON opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim.

The show swept the board at the 2015 Whatsonstage.com awards winning a record breaking nine awards, the most awards ever won by a single show in the 15-year history of the awards including: Best West End Show and Best Revival of a Musical.