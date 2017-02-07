Could your kid be Indiana Jones Jnr?

WHAT better way to spend half-term than by exploring a tropical rainforest without having to leave home.

Tropical climates come to Dynamic Earth with a series of Rainforest Explorer Days that are set to transport youngsters from the grey skies of the Capital to lusher green environs.

From Saturday, youngsters are invited to become Rainforest Explorers by adventuring through Dynamic Earth’s galleries.

There they’ll discover the amazing array of wildlife which inhabits the world’s rainforests and learn how they survive in their changing environment.

As they make their way through the attraction, explorers will be put to the test to see if they have what it takes to survive in their tropical surroundings.

The brave will be set a range of challenges, including trying to outrun a crocodile on Croco-mile, and will be rewarded with a Dynamic Earth Rainforest Certificate.

On Wednesday, there will also be a chance to meet real explorers at Meet the Rainforests Experts day where Dr Murray Collins and a team of experts from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Geosciences will encourage novices and budding scientists.

This team of experts work to create a more sustainable planet and will be on hand with drone footage and incredible satellite data to illustrate how deforestation is impacting on plants and animals.

Dynamic Earth’s Eilidh Massie says, “We’re really looking forward to half term this year.

“The Rainforest Explorer days have the perfect mix of fun tasks, education and a competitive angle - perfect for all the family, and we’re sure the adults will enjoy it as much as the kids.”

Rainforest Explorer Day, Dynamic Earth, Holyrood Road, Saturday-19 Feb/Meet the Experts, Wednesday, free with normal admission, £13.50 (£9),0131-550 7800