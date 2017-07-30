Craig Ferguson confirms role in new Still Game series

Former US talk show host Craig Ferguson is to return to Scottish TV for the first time in 25 years with an appearance in Still Game.

The Glasgow-born comedian presented the Late Late Show for more than a decade, becoming one of the highest paid hosts in the country.

He continues to present US game shows but said he is delighted to return to Scotland for an appearance in one of his favourite programmes, the latest series of which started filming last week.

Ferguson told the Sunday Times Scotland: “My ambitions are more about doing stuff that’s fun so my first television work in Scotland in 25 years is later this year and it’s because Ford (Kiernan) and Greg (Hemphill) sent me a script for Still Game, and I’m going to do an episode because it’s just hilarious.”

Before moving to the US, Ferguson appeared in British TV shows such as One Foot In The Grave in the 1990s.

He also acted in a number of US programmes before winning the host role on the Late Late Show.

The 55-year-old decided to step down at the end of 2014, with James Corden taking over the role.

Ferguson said he cannot reveal details of his Still Game role but is delighted to be part of it.

The hit comedy is returning to the BBC later this year, with filming under way at its Dumbarton studio and locations around Glasgow.

Ferguson told the Sunday Times Scotland: “I’m not allowed to tell you what I’m doing, I’m not allowed to tell anybody and of course I understand that, but - Jesus Christ - it is so funny.

“I loved Chewin’ The Fat and I love Still Game, so I’m delighted to be part of that.”