Critics Fringe choices to see this weekend

THE weekend is here, the weather forecast is fine, and there are the best part of three and a half thousand shows to choose from in the Capital right now.

So, how do you make the call, after all they can’t all be good, can they?

Here are some the show’s our reviewers awarded top stars to help you make your choice.

THEATRE

Heather

“The standard of writing remains high – award-winning playwright Thomas Eccleshare (Pastoral) has clearly had great fun creating his Rowling-adjacent fictional universe.”

Summerhall, until 27 August

Nina: A Story about Nina Simone

“Rage is the name of the story, in Josette Bushell-Mingo’s magnificent show about the mighty singer, musician and civil rights activist.”

Traverse Theatre, until Sunday

Foreign Radical

“It’s a show that gets under your skin.”

Canada Hub @ King’s Hall in association with Summerhall , until 27 August

£¥£$ (LIES) – Ontroerend Goed

“The speed at which it all happens; the primal instincts it appeals to; and the sense of chaos, confusion and loss it generates when the system collapses teach you as much about yourself as they do about the global money machine.”

Upperchurch @ Summerhall hosted by RBC, until 27 August

COMEDY

Phil Nichol: Your Wrong

“It asks genuine questions about right and wrong and the huge, tangled spaces in between. The last story is so beautiful it silences the room.”

Heroes @ Monkey Barrell. until 27 August

Trevor Lock’s Community Circle

“He has a ­ferociously fast wit which goes from nought to brilliant comeback in a nano-second.”

Bannermans, until 27 August

Denim: World Tour

“These ladies are not just here for laughs, they are here to make a statement about identity and acceptance. And for laughs. And to celebrate the power of pop music”

Underbelly, Cowgate, until 27 August

Terry Alderton: All Crazy Now

“The comedy thrill of a lifetime”

Pleasance Courtyard, until 27 August

DANCE, PHYSICAL THEATRE & CIRCUS

Acéléré by Circolombia

“This is the circus performance that shows others how it’s done. Go”

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, until 26 August

Circa: Humans

“Humans explores how it feels to be made of flesh and blood – although I’m not entirely convinced these people are. The ten performers do things with and to their bodies that would see most people heading to A&E.”

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, until 26 August

Border Tales

“Funny, thought-provoking and consistently entertaining, Border Tales celebrates our differences and acknowledges our sameness.”

Summerhall, until 26 August