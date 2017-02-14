Curtain rises on local companies in annual play festival

IT’S always a highlight of the Capital’s amateur theatre calendar and this year, the Edinburgh District round of the SCDA National One Act Play Festival promises to be even more thrilling than unusual with a host of new companies taking part.

The 85th festival runs from tomorrow to Saturday with three companies and three plays a night.

Six groups from in and around the city will take part including, and for the first time, two youth groups - the Indelible Arts Youth Theatre groups from North Berwick and Haddington will compete against each other to proceed to the Eastern Divisional Youth Final, which we will held at Church Hill Theatre on 9 April.

Another new club to take to the boards this year is Caveat Theatre, while regulars Leitheatre, The Grads, Edinburgh Makars and Penicuik Community Theatre return to the fray.

The curtain rises tomorrow when Leitheatre present Be My Baby, followed by Caveat Theatre in End Game and North Berwick’s Indelible Arts Youth Theatre in Sparkleshark.

Friday’s programme brings The Grads to the stage in Contractions, followed by Caveat Theatre in Piece Of Cake, and Penicuik Community Theatre Group in The Ladybirds.

On Saturday it’s the turn of Haddington’s Indelible Arts Youth Theatre in Mobile Phone Show, followed by the Edinburgh Makars in Getting Along, and Leitheatre in A Wake For Donald.

Adjudicator Scott Marshall will choose three productions to represent Edinburgh District in the next round of the competition at The Albert Halls, Stirling.

SCDA Festival, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, tomorrow-Saturday, 7pm, £11 (£27 three night season ticket), 0131-225 5952