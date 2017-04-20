Curtain up on best selling crime thriller

BEST-SELLING crime writer Peter James’ new thriller tours to the King’s next week, following the success of his previous plays The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple.

Celebrating his eleventh consecutive No 1 in the UK Book Charts, the multi-million selling author turns his attention back to the stage with Not Dead Enough.

On the night Brian Bishop murdered his wife, he was 60 miles away, asleep in bed. At least that’s what he claims.

But as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace continues to deal with the mysterious disappearance of his own wife, he starts to dig a little deeper into the chilling murder case and it soon becomes clear that love can be a dangerous thing.

The piece stars award-winning actor Bill Ward, who left ITV’s Emmerdale in a murderous exit last October, as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

Ward who played James Barton in the soap for three years is still, however, perhaps best known as the villainous Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street.

His co-star, Laura Whitmore, began her acting career at a young age in Dublin. In the same year that she completed her Diploma in Performance with a special honour for her final performance, she was chosen as the new face of MTV Europe.

Best known for her work as a presenter for MTV, The Brits, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Here Now, and most recently Strictly Come Dancing, Whitmore is no stranger to theatre.

The pair are joined on stage by Stephen Billington, best known for his roles in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as well as the film Braveheart.

The third novel in the Roy Grace series, Not Dead Enough becomes the third play in the stage franchise and reunites James with theatre producer Joshua Andrews, director Ian Talbot and writer Shaun McKenna.

James says, “I am thrilled to be working with Josh Andrews again - he has turned my books in to smash hits on stage and it’s been a joy for me to see that happen.

“Not Dead Enough is one of my favourite Roy Grace novels, and it has been a hugely exciting journey to see just how brilliantly Shaun McKenna has once again adapted the twists and turns for the stage.

“Shaun and Ian Talbot did such a great job with The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple and I am looking forward to them sprinkling their magic dust on another of my stories.”

Not Dead Enough, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Monday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £18-£31.50, 013-529-6000