Deals to make you happy at Handmade Burger Co

THERE are those who set out to do a good deed every day and throughout January the folk at the Handmade Burger Co in Ocean Terminal are joining them, surprising diners with random acts of happiness, random facts of happiness and best of all, random deals guaranteed to make you happy in the famously miserable first month of the year.

In order to put a ‘big fat smile on your face’ staff at the family run restaurant are surprising customers by springing random acts of happiness, and sharing mind blowing facts of happiness, for example, did you know Sea Otters hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift apart? Or that no two dogs’ nose prints are the same?

As well as tickling sense of humours, there are random on line deals guaranteed to tempt taste buds, which include buying one burger and getting one for £2, 10% off the bill, or kids eating for just £1. The choice is yours.

Just download the relevant voucher (valid until 10.02.17) Check voucher details at time of download for full details.

“We wanted to mix it up this January and do something different to really surprise and delight our customers,” explains Chris Sargeant, one of the three brothers behind the company.

“Of all the 40 burgers on our menu, locals are most likely to choose a Beef Cheese but our Beef Avocado and Bacon burger is also one of the most popular dishes too.

“Our restaurant teams will ask customers to choose prizes using handmade happiness generators inspired by playground fortune tellers and they have an intriguing range of random acts of happiness up their sleeves too.

“People can definitely expect the unexpected when they visit us this month.”

Handmade Happiness will run at Handmade Burger, Ocean Terminal, until 10 February.

Download deal vouchers at www.handmadeburger.co.uk/dealpage