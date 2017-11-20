Del Amitri to play summer gig at Edinburgh Castle

Scots band Del Amitri will return to the Capital next summer to perform at Edinburgh Castle.

The Glasgow band will hit the road next year for the first time in four years and will play a date at the iconic venue on Saturday, July 31.

Next year’s tour will include original band members Justin Currie on vocals and guitar, Iain Harvie on lead guitar, Andy Alston on keys, Kris Dollimore on guitar and drummer Ashley Soan.

Justin said: “Twenty five years ago we played Edinburgh Castle to the biggest headline audience we’d ever been in front of.

“I wore a kilt and my bass didn’t work for the first two minutes during which we played the opening riff of ‘The Ones That You Love Lead You Nowhere’ over and over again.”

He added: “We never recovered. This is our chance to make up for it. I won’t be wearing a kilt.”

Del Amitri formed in Glasgow in 1983 and released four Top 10 albums and a string of memorable hit singles.

The band’s million-selling breakthrough album, Waking Hours, included the hits Nothing Ever Happens and Kiss This Thing Goodbye. Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts said: “It is with great delight we are able to announce Del Amitri as the first band to play Edinburgh Castle this July.

“Del Amitri last took the stage here 25 years ago and ever since then, we have been trying to bring this truly iconic band back.”

He added: “Edinburgh Castle has played host to many international stars such as Rod Stewart, Blondie, Elton John, Wet Wet Wet, Deacon Blue and Pink.

“At last, we’ve managed to get the dates to work out and have Del Amitri return to this world-renowned venue.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 9am.