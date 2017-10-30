Difford & Tilbrook squeeze out the hits at the Usher Hall

THEY’VE been around long enough to have achieved legendary status since storming the charts with hits like Up The Junction, Pulling Mussels and, of course, Cool For Cats, and there’s no sign of South-London’s finest slowing down anytime soon.

Following the success of their North American tour in 2016 and the incredible reception the album Cradle To The Grave received, Squeeze are back on tour, promoting their latest album, The Knowledge.

Their Join the Dots Tour brings them to the Usher Hall, on tomorrow, as Chris Difford said announcing the tour: “As I put pencil to paper to write some ideas for the next album I have to say how confident I am about our bands future.”

Glenn Tilbrook added: “Following on from our work in 2015 and 2016 which saw us scale new heights as a band, we’re working on the first new collection of Squeeze songs since 2015’s Cradle To The Grave.”

First formed in 1973, shortly after Difford and Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership (brought together by an ad in a sweetshop window), Squeeze made their recording debut in 1977, enjoying a string of hits until 1982.

The Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriting duo of Difford and Tilbrook reunited nine years ago to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together since - this year they triumphed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

As well as a vast catalogue of hits, on this tour Squeeze also have Cradle To The Grave to draw on, their first collection of new tracks since 1998.

Written as a soundtrack to Danny Baker’s BBC TV sitcom of the same name, which starred Peter Kay, the album marked the complete and triumphant reintegration of the songwriting axis of Difford and Tilbrook, in a beautifully-observed series of vignettes about childhood, growing up and the absurdities of life.

The live band now features a six-piece line up with Difford and Tilbrook joined by Simon Hanson, Lucy Shaw, Stephen Large and Melvin Duffy.

Squeeze: Join the Dots Tour, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Tuesday 31 October, 7pm, £35.75- £52.25, 0131-228-1155