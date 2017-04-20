Dine with Wine every Sunday

THERE may be a fine new Spring Menu from chef Stuart muir at Dine, Saltire Court, Cambridge Street, but their popular Dine With Wine Sunday lunch remains the same - three courses plus a bottle of house wine for £42.50 per couple.

New starters include Chicken and Stornaway black pudding terrine with piccalilli and wild sald, or Rollmop herring with grapefruit puree, fennel and mint salad and cucumber.

Free range pork cheek, Braised lamb, and Pan fried sea bream all feature in the seasonal selection of mains while for desert there’s Apple and cinnamon crumble with clotted cream, or a selection of Stuart Tower ice cream to tempt - the Salted Caramel ice cream is to die for.

There’s a cheese board of British cheese for those of a more savoury disposition.

Every Sunday, noon to 6pm.

To book call 0131-218 1818