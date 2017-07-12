Discover the Jacobite truth behind Outlander lore

THEIR history has held an enduring romantic fascination. From the writings of Sir Walter Scott to Outlander in both book and television form, the exiled Stuart dynasty and their supporters, the Jacobites, have captured the imagination of generations.

Right now there’s a chance to explore the real story of Prince Charles Edward Stuart, better known as Bonnie Prince Charlie, and the rise and fall of the Jacobites at the National Museum of Scotland.

Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites features more than 300 spectacular objects including paintings, costumes, jewellery, documents, weapons and glassware that will bring to life the turbulent period.

Discover who the Jacobites really were and examine some of the misconceptions that have surrounded their story for centuries.

Step into the world of the Royal House of Stuart, a dynasty divided into two courts by religion, politics and war, each fighting for the throne of the three kingdoms of Scotland, England and Ireland.

Discover how four Jacobite kings became pawns in a much wider European political game.

And follow the Jacobites’ fight to regain their lost kingdoms through five challenges to the throne, the last ending in crushing defeat at the Battle of Culloden and Bonnie Prince Charlie’s escape to the Isle of Skye and onwards to Europe.

Featuring the very best of Scotland’s national collections, alongside treasures from across the UK and Europe, this exhibition presents the wider story of the Jacobites, one which is more layered, complex and dramatic than any fictional imaginings.

Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Exhibition Gallery 1, Level 3, until 12 November, 10am-5pm, £10 (Child 12–15 £7/ under 12s free, 0300-123 6789