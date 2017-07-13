Doggy day out packed with canine delights at Traquair this Sunday

THERE’S a Dogs’ Day Out for dogs, their owners and all who love them, at Traquair House, Innerleithen, Peeblesshire, this Sunday.

Yes, it promises to be doggy heaven again as Traquair holds its second Dogs’ Day Out event after the great success last year’s.

Dolores, the new dog at Traquair shows off the Daphne Memorial Cup

The highlight of the day will be the Companion Dog Show, which boasts a number of fun, as well as more serious, categories.

As well as finding the owner who looks most like their dog and the fastest sausage eater, classes will include best rescue dog, obedience classes and categories for children and adults.

For the first time the Daphne Memorial Cup will be awarded to Best Dog in Show, in honour of Traquair’s recently departed Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Adding to the entertainment on the day, the Bow Wow Mini Circus, with Bethany Martin, will showcase their talented dogs’ wonderful tricks. There will even be a chance to learn how to teach your own (old) dog some new tricks.

Dog Agility Demonstrations, meanwhile, will be provided by Dryburgh Dog Agility team and you to will have the opportunity to try out your own prowess on their agility course.

Finally, terrier racing, a great activity to watch, will find Ore Country Terriers demonstrating their superfast dogs on the avenue. Again there will be a chance to participate if your dog enjoys a chase.

Adding to the mix, the old walled garden will host a number of stands selling a wide range of dog accessories and treats, with experts on hand to give advice on dog care.

When your dog needs a little exercise, why not take a gentle stroll around the extensive grounds or go walking in the woods with storyteller, Mary Kenny, who will be telling a few Shaggy Dog stories.

There’s also a Doggy Treasure Hunt in the Maze to keep youngsters occupied. However, if you want to make the most of your visit, why not also visit Traquair House itself and discover its extraordinary history... a dog crèche will be provided.

£8 & Dogs Go Free (entry to house included-dog crèche provided), Sunday, 11am-5pm