Don’t be scared of the bear hunt

ONE of the most endearing children’s picture books of recent times comes to life on DVD next month, first however, there’s a chance to join the family at the heart of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt when the touring production stops off at the King’s Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Direct from the West End, music, laughter, songs, rhythms, rhymes and repetitions are the order of the day along with puppetry, paints, water and mud… not to mention a bear.

Written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt follows the intrepid adventures of siblings Stan, Katie, Rosie, Max, the baby and Rufus the dog, who decide one day to embark on a search of bears.

Join the family as they come up against a host of obstacles and battle through whirling snowstorms, thick oozing mud and dark forests on their ambitious quest.

But when Rosie and Rufus become detached from the rest of the party it looks like bear-hunting might not be such fun after all...

Join the intrepid family and their musical dog through the swishy swashy grass, the splishy splashy river and the squelchy mud, in search of a bear.

Rosen says, “This production takes everyone on the journey - not under, not over, oh no - through it - in a funny, exuberant and loving way.

“It’s a show full of laughter, music, silliness and thrills that I promise you will excite and delight all young children.”

Whether you see this story of perseverance, optimism and a love of nature live on the stage or by watching the exquisite, hand-drawn animation, which was produced by the makers of the hugely popular The Snowman and The Snowdog cartoons, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt is set to enchant fans old and new.

We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, King’s Theatre, Friday, 2pm & 4.30pm, Saturday, 10.30am & 1.30pm, £13, 0131-529 6000

We’re Going On A Bear Hunt (U) is released on DVD on 6 February