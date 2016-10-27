Donations flying in as DiCaprio confirms Capital lunch date

HUNDREDS of fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Hollywood superstar George Clooney when he landed in the Capital last year.

Surrounded by screaming admirers, the visit raised more than £400,000 for the homeless – and he delivered a keynote speech at the Scottish Business Awards.

George Clooney hands over a five pound note to Ciara Whelan during his visit to Social Bite in 2015. Picture: GETTY

But his record cash coup is already facing fierce competition after fellow A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio confirmed he will be arriving in Edinburgh next month – in a bid to raise more money for the same cause.

And fivers have already been flying in for homeless charity Social Bite after a competition was launched yesterday for one lucky person to win lunch with Wolf of Wall Street star DiCaprio, as well as an overnight stay in the prestigious George Hotel.

The Oscar-winning The Revenant actor will enjoy lunch at Home, a new restaurant on Queensferry Street owned by the same teams behind social enterprise Social Bite and restaurant Maison Bleue. All entrants have to do is donate £5 to buy one homeless person a meal and a hot drink.

The same competition last year allowed Social Bite to feed homeless people throughout Scotland for an entire year.

Excitement is building ahead of DiCaprio’s visit, with many businesses based nearby the restaurant already planning for the big day.

Claire Inglis, 29, who lives in the West End, said: “It’s surreal someone as famous as him is going to be eating lunch less than five minutes away from my flat.

“I’m really hoping I get a glimpse of him before I go to work. If I don’t I will be gutted. I love Titanic.

“I’ll make sure I’m up early just in case he goes somewhere close by for breakfast too.”

Redge Talactac, the manager of Cafe Panino – which is just a stone’s throw from the restaurant where the Great Gatsby-starring A-lister will be dining – clapped his hands with excitement.

He said: “I can’t believe it’s been confirmed he’s coming, we are so excited.

“If we aren’t too busy I will definitely try and get out in the street for a quick look.

“It’s unbelievable this is happening.”

As well as Clooney, DiCaprio follows in the footsteps of former US president Bill Clinton, who delivered the same address in 2013, and renowned entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 2014.

As well as dining at Home, Romeo and Juliet star DiCaprio will also be this year’s guest of honour at the Scottish Business Awards on Thursday, November 17 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The Inception actor is also expected to make a flying visit to Social Bite on Rose Street, where George Clooney left £650 to feed the homeless last year.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Home restaurant said: “This cause makes a big difference in the lives of so many people, and we want to raise even more this year and allow homeless people to dine with dignity in the amazing new restaurant – Home.”

