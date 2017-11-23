Dundee's European Capital of Culture dream appears over

Dundee’s hopes of being crowned European City of Culture in 2023 appeared dead in the water today - due to the Brexit vote.

The European Commission has pulled the plug on the UK’s right to host the title - despite the Government launching a competition last year.

Dundee was competing against Nottingham, Leeds, Milton Keynes and Belfast/Derry for the honour.

Martine Reicherts, director-general of the European Commission’s education and culture department, has told the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: “After consulting relevant services of the commission, I would like to inform you that following its withdrawal from the European Union, the participation of the United Kingdom in the European Capital of Culture action will not be possible.

“As a consequence of the above, and also on grounds of sound and responsible management of human and financial resources, the commission considers that the selection process should immediately be discontinued.”

A spokeswoman for the DCMS said: "We disagree with the European Commission's stance and are deeply disappointed that it has waited until after UK cities have submitted their final bids before communicating this new position to us.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that while we are leaving the EU, we are not leaving Europe and this has been welcomed by EU leaders.

We want to continue working with our friends in Europe to promote the long-term economic development of our continent, which may include participating in cultural programmes.

We remain committed to working with the five UK cities that have submitted bids to help them realise their cultural ambitions and we are in urgent discussions with the European Commission on the matter.”

A spokeswoman for the Dundee 2023 bid said: “The bid team are urgently seeking clarification on what this statement will mean for the Dundee bid and we will be speaking to the DCMS as soon as possible.”