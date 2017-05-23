Dynamic show is case of mind over matter

SOMETHING very different comes to the Festival Theatre this week. Out of This World is part psychological thriller, part heart-rending medical drama.

Researched with a consultant neurosurgeon, a consultant anaesthetist and the clinical lead for the West Midlands Air Ambulance, Out of This World is the story of a woman’s descent into the depths of a medically induced coma.

Once safely cocooned, she discovers a shocking truth that forces her to escape her subterranean safe house in a very real fight for life.

Out of This World is action-packed theatre set within a world of projected film and animation, with a ground breaking mix of aerial choreography, explosive special effects and edge of the seat storytelling.

The piece is the brainchild of director Mark Murphy, who explains, “Out Of This World’s heroine Ellen is not only the main character but, intriguingly, also the location for the show as much of the action takes place deep within her injured brain.

“It can be a playful place although often it is terrifying; and ultimately it is revelatory.

“I think a profound truth lies in the revelation that the pain endured, the tests faced and skills acquired while she is deep under the heavy blanket of a medically induced coma demonstrate the extraordinary capacity of the mind to equip the human heart with all it needs to survive outside of this deep sleep.

“I want audiences to dive deep with her on this journey into herself and be thrilled and stunned by the action she and they encounter.”

The cast Sarah Swire, Catherine Cusack, Itxaso Moreno, Anwar Russell and local actor Scott Hoatson, best know for his role as Rocket in the BBC army drama Bluestone 42.

Out of This World, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, tonight and tomorrow, 7.30pm, £17, 0131-529 6000