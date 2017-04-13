Eastenders’ star coming home to Edinburgh

SAMANTHA Womack, best known as EastEnders’ Ronnie Mitchell, is coming home to Edinburgh.

The actress, who also played Tanya Dawson in Sky 1’s hit comedy Mount Pleasant returns to the Capital to play Morticia Addams in The Addams Family at the Festival Theatre, later this month.

It’s the first time Womack will have been seen on stage in the city since starring as Nellie Forbush in the Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony Award-winning production of South Pacific and she admits she can’t wait.

You spent part of your childhood in Edinburgh – what are your memories from then?

“I was a mod back then. I absolutely loved it. Laced gloves, winklepicker boots and riding on the back of my boyfriend’s scooter… it was such an iconic time and I associate my time in Edinburgh with the fashion of the day. I also vividly remember getting stuck on Cramond Island. The views were beautiful.”

What is your favourite thing about Edinburgh?

“The people… always. It’s such a historic place with real beauty but for me it’s the people that make Edinburgh what it is.”

Do you return often?

“Yes. As often as I can. I’ve been working quite a lot in London over the last few years and home is near there but I get back to Edinburgh as often as I can.

“I’ve still got loads of friends there and I’ll be staying with some when I come with The Addams Family.

“I love the fact we are opening the show in Edinburgh - it means a lot to me that we get to kick it off there.”

What are you looking forward to most when performing in The Addams Family?

“The dry humour. There’s just something so beautiful about the writing and it’s one of the reasons that The Addams Family is what it is. Comedy is what I love most.”

How has the city changed since you lived here?

“It changes every time I go back. It’s always the way, but the essence is the same. That never leaves.

“The buildings are so historic that while everything changes around it the essence will remain forever.”

Do you have any favourite bars/hot spots?

“The Witchery on Castlehill. My restaurant of choice in Edinburgh. I’m also a massive fan of salt and sauce with my fish and chips. You can’t get that anywhere else and I love it so much.”

The Addams Family, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 20-29 April, 7.30pm (2.30pm) , £23-£44, 0131-529 6000