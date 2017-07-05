Eddie Izzard brings book tour to EICC for one night

THERE’S a quote from Fawlty Towers and Monty Python legend John Cleese on the dust cover of Eddie Izzard’s just published autobiography Believe Me: A memoir of love, death, and jazz chickens.

It says: ‘I had never heard of Eddie Izzard before, but judging by this delightful memoir, he has a glittering career ahead of him.’

Needless to say, as far as anyone else is concerned Izzard is well into that glittering career, one that has seen him hailed the stand-up comedian of his generation.

Over the years he has also become a star of stage and screen, runner, political campaigner and fashion icon.

With a Twitter following in excess of 3.74 million, 675,000 Facebook Likes, Izzard must be doing something right.

There’s a chance to discover just what that is at the EICC tomorrow when his book tour stops off in the Capital for one night only.

“I’ll be reading extracts, showing videos of family life, and photographs that are not in the book,” explains Izzard, who made his Fringe debut in 1981.

He says, “12 Festival over 13 years with three different mediums of comedy...

“I first got there in 1981, hitched up from Sheffield Uni, ended up staying on a friend’s floor but it absolutely a defining year.

“The show I was in charge of was not good, the man who ran the venue said it was ‘crap’.

“I think it was ‘crappish with potential’,” he laughs.

Believe Me Book Tour, EICC, Morrison Street, tomorrow, 8pm, £28 (inc signed book), eicc.tickets.red61.com

Believe Me: A memoir of love, death, and jazz chickens, published by Michael Joseph in hardback, £20