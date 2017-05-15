Edinbrick Lego show raises funds and fun

FROM Star Wars to Gotham City, local landmarks to the wild Wild West, there’s something to capture most imaginations at Edinbrick, the Capital’s first Lego Model Show, at Summerhall, this Saturday.

With interest in Lego at an all time high, fans of the most popular Toy Company in the world have come together to put on a new model show to raise funds for the Fairy Brick charity, which donate Lego sets to children’s hospices and hospitals, brightening the lives of the ill children.

Lego builders from across Scotland will travel to display their creations at the event, some having used customised versions of some of the rarer Lego models.

The results include a re-creation of a local landmark, a homage to famous 19th century pre electricity computers, a scene from the Wild West, Lego City Builds and, of course, Star Wars and Superheroes.

The event will also include ‘Minfig hunts’, which challenge attendees to find Lego minifigures from a chosen theme that will be hidden throughout the displays, and a Build Zone, where you can try your hand creating with the thousands of bricks available.

Just as Lego models are adaptable, Edinbrick too had to change its plans when the original venue had to close for emergency repairs forcing the postponement of the original date and the move to a new, Summerhall.

Run with the support of the Tartan LEGO User Group, Edinbrick is a one-day showcase of Lego in all its forms, giving kids and adults alike plenty of ideas to build for the future.

There will also be activities for children and the young at heart, including a fund raising tombola. Tickets for Edinbrick can be purchased in advance from Wonderland Models on Lothian Road.

Edinbrick: Edinburgh Lego Model Show, Summerhall, Saturday, 10.30am-4pm, £2.50 (under 5s free)