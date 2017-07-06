Edinburgh bakery where the best things in life are always free-from

Sugardaddy’s Gluten Free Bakery is a small den of deliciousness where everyone can have their cake and eat it.

Soon to celebrate their second anniversary in business, Jon Paul Ranaldi and his wife Amy have made it their mission to improve the image – as well as the taste – of free-from foods.

“We decided to start a gluten-free bakery because Amy is coeliac and we realised there were very few places doing gluten free – at least not 100 per cent gluten free,” says Jon-Paul.

“We very much wanted to make cakes that were delicious and indulgent and gluten free. We were also keen to remove some of the negativity from free-from foods, which generally don’t taste as good as the regular versions, especially in supermarkets where they tend to be long-life products.”

True to their motto of “delicious treats that everyone can eat”, baker extraordinaire Amy takes great care to ensure that all cakes taste like regular cakes, whether they be gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, soy-free or vegan products.

“We were very busy when we first opened and it has just been building since then as more people get to know about us,” adds Jon-Paul.

“We are now getting lots of orders for wedding cakes, as well as birthday cakes, and the day-to-day business is good, with tourists seeking us out as well as our local customers.”

Customers tend to be split 50-50 between those with allergies or special dietary requirements and those who just like the cakes. The shop, which serves coffee and has a small sit-in area, currently boasts a five-star rating on tripadvisor, from more than 60 reviews.

Sugardaddy’s, 5 Rodney Street, 0131 629 6789, www.sugardaddysedinburgh.com. Open: Weds-Sat, 11am to 5.30pm; Sun, 11am to 4pm.