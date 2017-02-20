Edinburgh’s Georgian Shadows come back to life

PREPARE to be transported back in time as Edinburgh New Town celebrates its 250th birthday with an enchanting light show coming to the Georgian heart of the Capital from Thursday.

Edinburgh’s Georgian Shadows will offer a glimpse into the lives of the original residents of the New Town, as projections and silhouettes bring the Georgians back to life.

Taking the form of a trail from St Andrew Square to Charlotte Square, the event will highlight architectural treasures along the way and introduce Georgian characters.

In St Andrew Square a lumière display will tell the story of the New Town plan with a stunning digital fly-through recreating how it looked when it was first built.

Architectural lighting will also see six of the city’s most iconic historical buildings come to life.

Classically inspired, the New Town is considered a masterpiece of city planning, and together with the Old Town was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995.

Complementing the buildings used, the visual stories will pinpoint architectural highlights often missed by day and introduce celebrated characters like Sir Walter Scott and James Craig – the 28-year old, visionary architect behind the New Town, glimpsed with his faithful dog.

Visual displays will stretch through Edinburgh’s New Town with each location telling a different story - locations include Dundas House on St Andrew Square, the Assembly Rooms on George Street, General Register House on Princes Street, Sir Walter Scott’s home at 39 Castle Street and Bute House on Charlotte Square.

Edinburgh Georgian Shadows, New Town, Thursday–26 March, free