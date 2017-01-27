Edinburgh’s world champion bartender

THERE were celebrations at The Voyage of Buck this week as general manager Mike McGinty was named winner of the inaugural International Patrón Perfectionist competition.

McGinty, who wowed the London judges to become the UK’s finalist in November last year, travelled to Mexico to compete in the final where he was joined by bartenders from around the globe.

The Edinburgh bartender won with his cocktail The Bell of Jalisco, which mixes Patrón Reposado with a chamomile infused vermouth and a yellow bell pepper shrub, paying homage to the farmers and distillers involved in making the tequila.

McGinty says, “It’s still rather surreal. To be here in Jalisco, Mexico where Patrón originates, it’s very humbling. I’ve been competing with some world-class bartenders and it’s testament to the talent back home that I’m here... to have my efforts recognised with this title is just amazing.”

Congratulate McGinty and try a non-competition version of the cocktail called Yellow Pepper Sour at The Voyage of Buck, William Street.

This version combines Patron Silver, chamomile infused sherry, grapefruit bitters, lemon, Buck’s yellow pepper syrup and smoked sea salt and costs £8.

UP HELLY AA

EAST Lothian-based cider maestros Thistly Cross have teamed up with Shetland & Orkney wholesaler JW Gray to develop and distribute the first ever Up Helly Aa Cider for the 2017 Fire Festival season.

Iain Johnston, Director of JW Gray & Co says, “We were delighted to support Thistly Cross with this fantastic tasting Scottish Craft cider.”

Due to be formally launched at Lerwick’s Grand Hotel on Monday and Tuesday, this new 5.5% abv special edition called Thistly’s Up Helly Aa is a pale golden, smooth, still cider, with an initially light apple taste which develops into a slightly dry finish.

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans, it is gluten-free, and is available in cider-boxes through JW Gray by calling 01595-693 749.