Edinburgh takes a starring role in Outlander Season 3

The international time-travelling series Outlander returns on Monday for the third season, with Edinburgh taking centre stage for the first time since its burst onto screens in 2014.

Season 3 sees the cast once again travel through time and this time it’s Edinburgh’s period and picturesque locations which act as a backdrop to play out the story of past-times.

Bakehouse Close

Millions of fans watching Outlander can look out for the ruined medieval Craigmillar Castle, the cobbled Bakehouse Close within the Old Town and the historic and grand Signet Library, which lies in the heart of the city.

The extensive filming schedule was carried out within September 2016 and January of this year with further filming also commissioned at Hopetoun House near South Queensferry which featured as the home of Duke of Sandringham in Season 1.

The city’s role in the smash-hit drama is expected to ignite an influx of screen tourism to Scotland’s capital.

Based on the international best-selling book by Diana Gabaldon, the series spotlights Scotland’s beautiful landscapes to share the adventures of former Second World War nurse, Claire Randall with earlier seasons featuring locations such as Preston Mill and Gosford House in East Lothian.

Hopetoun House

This is the first time Outlander has been filmed in Edinburgh and sees lead actor Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, return to his teenage stomping ground where he developed his People’s Choice award-winning talent at the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Rosie Ellison, Film Manager at Film Edinburgh said: “It’s great to have another production shine a light on our beautiful and historic city. Edinburgh’s potential as a filming location really has no limits with every street and building offering something completely different and unique which is evident in the locations Outlander has chosen to film in.

“We’re thrilled to have three new locations feature in the new season and anticipate an “Outlander effect” in the capital. After featuring in Outlander, Blackness Castle’s visitors soared an incredible 72 per cent.

“We’re hopeful the showcase of Edinburgh’s Craigmillar Castle, Signet Library and Bakehouse Close will have a similar impact. It’s a huge opportunity for us to reach Outlander’s millions of fans across the globe and we imagine Edinburgh will really reap the benefits.”

Councillor Gavin Barrie, added: “The Council helped to facilitate the crew when they were on set late last year, and we fully expect to see a boost in location tourism once Series 3 has aired.”