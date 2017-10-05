Enjoy another fine mess or two with Stan & Ollie

Have your say

FOLLOWING a successful live appearance at the Empire Theatre in 1954, Stan and Ollie return to what is now the Festival Theatre for the first time in 63 years.

Pianist Forrester Clifton Pyke accompanies four of his favourite silent shorts from these masters of comedy at the Nicolson Street theatre tomorrow evening.

The films are Bacon Grabbers, Mr Kennedy has failed to maintain payments on his radio set. Stan and Ollie have to collect the radio, but Kennedy puts up a fight.

In Do Detectives Think, two bodyguards arrive at a judge’s home, unaware that the new butler is an escaped killer.

The Second 100 Years - the pair are shaven-headed convicts eager to escape prison.

Finally in Liberty, the convicts break jail and look for a place to change into civilian clothes - but end up on atop a partially completed skyscraper.

Silent Cinema: A Night of Laurel & Hardy, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, tomorrow, 7.30pm, £14.50, 0131-529 6000