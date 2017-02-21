Enjoy Japanese tea ceremony

ROSEVEAR Tea shop on Broughton Street host a ‘Matcha Experience’ this Sunday.

One serving of matcha powdered green tea has 137 times more antioxidants than regularly brewed green tea and reportedly has the nutritional equivalent of 10 cups of regularly brewed green tea.

Rosevear Tea’s Matcha Experience will be performed by Catherine Urquhart who will prepare matcha in the traditional Japanese way at your table. Urquhart gained her knowledge of matcha while living and working in Japan over a 30-year period during which time she grew to love ‘sado’ or ‘the way of tea’ for the nourishment it provides to all five senses.

Urquhart will serve a Zen-inspired experience with a bowl of matcha accompanied by traditional Japanese sweets called daifuku mochi or cakes of huge happiness.

Matcha Experience, Rosevear Tea, Broughton Street, Sunday, 1.30pm-4.30pm, £6 , 0131-558 2530