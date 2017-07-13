Esplanade hosts three more top open-air concerts

THE Castle Esplanade is once again transformed in the Capital’s most impressive live music venue this Saturday when Wet Wet Wet follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie and Boyzone, as they open the 2017 season of Castle Concerts.

SATURDAY: WET WET WET

“IT was a major career highlight when we took to the stage at Edinburgh Castle some 25 years ago. We are honoured to be asked back and it is sure to be a special moment when we take to the stage again.” So says Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow, ahead of the band’s return to Saturday.

Bursting onto the scene in 1987, Wet Wet Wet boast an incredible back catalogue including three UK No 1s: With A Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl, and Love Is All Around. Expect to hear them all and more.

TUESDAY: OLLY MURS

MARK Mackie, director of Castle Concerts/Regular Music , says, “We are delighted to play host to one of the hottest stars of the British music scene, Olly last sold out the Castle in the summer of 2011, when he gave a truly sensational performance.”

Following on from his spring arena tour, Murs, one of British music’s biggest stars has enjoyed another incredible year becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor.

22 JULY: DEACON BLUE

DEACON Blue bring the 2017 Castle Concerts to a close next Saturday, when they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album Raintown.

Formed in 1985, the current line-up is Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh on vocals, keyboard player James Prime and drummer Dougie Vipond with Gregor Philp on guitar/vocals, and Lewis Gordon on bass.

Tickets £42.50-£47.50, www.ticketmaster.com / www.seetickets.com or call 0844 844 0444

Please Note: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade is an outdoor venue, so please come appropriately dressed in warm, waterproof clothing (as required) and sturdy footwear for the steep entrance and tiered seating.