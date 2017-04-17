Family activities to celebrate 30 years of Beltane Fire Festival

CHILDREN can take part in workshops, crafts and storytelling at a special family friendly take on the Beltane Fire Festival next weekend.

The spectacular on Calton Hill attracts visitors from around on the world and is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

With less than two weeks to go before the main event, Beltane has released details of its family orientated open day on Saturday April 29.

Revellers can explore the changing seasons and the meaning of the festival, with storytelling from key Beltane characters and walking tours of the hill.

There will be music, a chance to try out traditional skills (from fire-making to crafts), and Beltane fun for children (5+, accompanied by their adults) too.

Event coordinator, Georgia Royes said: “We wanted a chance for the local community to come along and get a better sense of what Beltane is all about.

“It’s a chance to meet some of the performers, hear more about our story and learn some new skills.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve been coming to Beltane for years or you’ve never even heard of the festival, this is a day that everyone can enjoy.”

Beltane Fire Festival itself is held on April 30. Speaking about this year’s 30th celebrations, chair of Beltane Fire Society, Erin Macdonald said: “Beltane is always a stunning night, an Edinburgh cultural institution completely unlike anything else, filled with fire, drums, puppets and unbridled joy.

“We are all hugely excited to be a part of the thirtieth Beltane Fire Festival, and to share it with as many people from the wider community as we can. We hope that lots of folk will come along to our Open Day for a chance to meet the people involved, and learn more about the narrative and traditions of our event.”