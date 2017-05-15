Family friendly Mr Fox has fantastic fun at The King’s

THE magic of Roald Dahl returns to The King’s when Boggis, Bunce and Bean, three greedy, smelly, horrid farmers, set off in search of their nemesis, the cunning Mr Fox.

Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox, which runs at the Leven Street theatre all this week, is family friendly drama at its finest.

A juicy tale of greed, pride and the power of friendship, this flagship production for the Roald Dahl centenary celebrations tells the story of the smart, clever and rather fantastic Mr Fox, who doesn’t realise how determined the farmers are to get revenge.

Can he hatch a plan to save his family and friends?

Can they outrun the diggers and outsmart the farmers, and can rabbit shut up long enough not to give the game away?

Director of Nuffield Theatre Sam Hodges presents a brand new adaptation of Dahl’s classic in which Greg Barnett plays Mr Fox. Explaining the continuing popularity of Roald Dahl’s work, director Maria Aberg says, “Dahl’s stories are funny and vivid - they’re a bit rude, they’re grotesque, and they sort of sit outside reality in a way that’s really appealing to a child’s imagination…

“There’s an irreverence and a lack of respect towards figures of authority, which for a child, I think is incredibly appealing. His worlds are fantastically rich and funny and I think there’s a political element to them that means that they resonate above and beyond the stories themselves.”

Adapted from the orginal book, by Sam Holcroft, the play features original music from Arthur Darvill, who audiences will know better as Doctor Who companion Rory.

King’s Theatre, Leven Street, until Saturday, 7.30pm £12.50-£22.50, 0131-529 6000