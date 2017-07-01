Fans tease ex-Oasis frontman over parka theft

SINGER Liam Gallagher faced a tide of light-hearted Twitter teases after appealing for a person who apparently stole his jacket to return it.

The former Oasis star said that his signature Stone Island parka had been swiped from his hotel room while he was performing at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.

He Tweeted: “To the c*** who stole my stone island parkas from my hotel room while I was playing Glastonbury hand them over all will be forgiven LG.”

But after he shared his distress publicly, followers could not resist the chance to crack puns based on some of his best-known track lyrics, thinly veiled as words of advice.

Incorporating Oasis hit Wonderwall, another follower replied: “Today is gonna be the day that they’re going to give it back to you, Liam.”

Another commented: “Don’t look back in anger, Liam,” while several quipped that the alleged thief could be “half the world away by now.”

Meanwhile, others jokingly suggested who the culprit might be, with Gallagher’s brother, Noel, and Glastonbury headliner Ed Sheeran topping the list.

Gallagher’s angry tweet came on Saturday, a whole week after his performance at the Somerset music event.

He performed music from his upcoming solo album As You Were to a packed audience and dedicated an emotional rendition of Don’t Look Back In Anger to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and the Manchester and London terror attacks.