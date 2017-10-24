First look at Wicked new cast coming to Playhouse

EASTENDERS’ Steven Beale, actor Aaron Sidwell is to star as Fiyero opposite Amy Ross as Elphaba and Helen Woolf as Glinda when the smash hit musical Wicked returns to The Playhouse next May.

Wicked, a West End and Broadway phenomenon, tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz and will play its only Scottish dates at the Greenside Place venue from 8 May to 9 June 2018.

One of the most successful productions in the history of The Playhouse, Wicked was seen by more than 175,000 people on its last visit in 2014/15.

That’s the equivalent of one in three of the entire population of the Capital.

A three-time winner of the theatregoer-voted WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Show and a two-time winner of the Olivier Audience Award, the musical tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two sorcery students and their extraordinary adventures in Oz.

Adventures which will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire that re-imagines the stories and characters originally created by L Frank Baum in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked boasts astounding technical wizardry, stunning costumes, and show-stopping songs, including Defying Gravity.

Already the fifteenth longest running show in West End theatre history and is now in its twelfth year in London, where it continues an open-ended run.

Around the world, Wicked has been seen by more than 53 million people in 15 countries.

Wicked at The Playhouse is on sale now. Tickets from £22.50 are available from 0844-871 3014