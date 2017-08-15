Five Fringe venues you might not know

EVERYONE knows the big five Fringe venues - The Gilded Balloon, The Pleasance, Assembly, Underbelly and C Venues, but there are many, many more, often boasting theatrical gems and performers you are unlikely to find in the bigger commercial venues.

Here are five such venues well worth a trip off the beaten Fringe trail...

THE WAVERLEY BAR

St Mary’s Street

THE legendary live music bar in the heart of the Old Town is now a Fringe venue hosting a series of Free Fringe gigs upstairs throughout the day.

GREENSIDE VENUES

Nicholson Square

GREENSIDE Venues can now be found at three locations throughout the city, Infirmary Street, Nicolson Street and Royal Terrace, where it all started. Always a place to discover new theatre pieces.

SWEET VENUES HOLYROOD

Holyrood Road

NEW year, Sweet Venues have added three spaces at the MacDonald Holyrood Hotel, Holyrood Road, to their Fringe empire.

The programme of shows includes comedy, drama, and even shows that are streamed live via the internet every day.

C PRIMO

Hill Street

ALSO new this year, C Primo has taken over the space formerly known as the Hill Street Theatre.

One of the longest-running Fringe venues in the heart of the New Town on Hill Street, drama is the order of the day.

52 CANOES

Grassmarket

ANOTHER new colourful venue this year is 52 Canoes. A bar and basement lounge with all the trappings of the Pacific, it will host PBH Free Fringe shows in our basement lounge.