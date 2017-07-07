Five local talents that really should be on your radar

“I listen to absolutely every piece of music I’m sent by local acts, and influences are usually really easy to spot, so when you hear something different, it really stands out,” so says Nick Stewart, manager of Sneaky Pete's on The Cowgate. So we asked him to pick out his Top Five local acts that are ones to watch for the future... and to catch live now.

HAMISH HAWK

Hamish is a class songwriter reminiscent of Neil Hannon.

Available in either solo or nine-piece band flavours.

SAM LOCK

Sam’s a really surprising new indie talent, he doesn’t have a band yet but has played every instrument on his debut EP (available on bandcamp) and does intend to do shows as soon as possible.

HOLY LOAF

Another act just getting ready to gig but already with great recordings, George Hozlar’s project makes me think of Mac de Marco playing krautrock.

URVANOVIC

This is a melodic indie gang with great harmonies and unusual instrumentation.

VERMONT BILLBOARDS

All I have heard from these guys is a short, noisy, driving and menacing YouTube clip, and I’m hooked already.