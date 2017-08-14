Five more Edinburgh Fringe shows to check out this week

A JOKE

THE WORLD’S of Doctor Who and Star Trek collide this week when former Time-Lord Sylvester McCoy stars alongside the man who played Star Trek Voyager’s holographic medic, Robert Picardo, in A Joke.

Described as an existential comedy, three characters, apparently born into a void, try to work out where, when, who they are and whether the joke is, in fact, on them.

The Space, Niddry Street, ends 26 Aug, 1.55pm, £12, 0131-226 0000

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? LIVE

THE original and best improv show returns as Clive Anderson is reunited with Tony Slattery, Mike McShane, Josie Lawrence and a host of guests set to adlib their way through the Fringe.

Assembly Rooms, George Street, ends 27 Aug, various times, £15-£17.50, 0131-226 0000

SiX

THE six wives of Henry VIII have formed the “world-famous girl-group”, SiX to tell their stories, with 10 free tickets available to 16s or under. Ask at venue Box Office.

Sweet, Grassmarket, ends 27 Aug, 5.55pm, £10, 0131-226 0000

BEADLEDOM

CLOWNING at its best, the Familia de la Noche return with two shows, performed on alternate days, exploring what makes us tick.

Underbelly, Cowgate, ends 27 Aug, 2.50pm, £9.50-£10.50, 0131-226 0000

ECLIPSED

MORE than a decade after Dominic Holland last played the Fringe, he returns having found he has a superhero in the family, son Tom aka Spider-man. With musings on that and turning 50, amongst other things, it’s a laugh out loud hour of masterful comedy.

Voodoo Rooms, W Register Street, 4.40pm, ends 27 August, free Fringe