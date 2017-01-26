Five star service at the Usher Hall

IT’S the Capital’s world class concert hall that has played host to the likes of the Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash and Ella Fitzgerald in its one hundred and three year history but according to VisitScotland, the real stars of the Usher Hall can be found off stage.

Staff at the city’s flagship music venue are celebrating their sixth consecutive five star review from Scotland’s national tourism body, cementing the Usher Hall’s status as the only five star concert hall in Scotland.

Astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield, who hosted a lecture about life in space as part of Usher Hall’s Unique Lives lecture series last Friday, helped staff to celebrate and reach for the stars.

The review follows anonymous visits from VisitScotland inspectors who praised the Council-owned venue’s exceptional facilities, acoustics and the customer service provided by staff.

The Usher Hall sells 220,000 tickets a year and boasts another packed line up for 2017 with the likes of Kraftwerk, Seasick Steve, Anastacia, Elbow and Emeli Sandé all set to play the venue.

It will also be a key venue for the Edinburgh International Festival’s celebrations this summer for the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh, The Festival City.

Karl Chapman, General Manager of the Usher Hall, says, “We continue to welcome some of the world’s greatest artists and we’ve been working hard to ensure our customer service matches the standard set on stage.

“This glowing review proves we’re still giving our audiences a Five Star Experience. I am very proud of the hard work put in by everyone backstage and front of house.”

Manuela Calchini of VisitScotland, adds, “The Usher Hall’s retention of its five star status is a fantastic achievement and not only a sign for visitors of an exceptional venue but an endorsement for staff of the high quality experience they deliver to customers.”

For the Usher Hall’s full programme visit www.usherhall.co.uk