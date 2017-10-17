Five things not to miss at this weekend’s Meats & Beats Festival

Have your say

ASSEMBLY Roxy, once the Lady Glenorchy Church, on Roxburgh Place, is set to be transformed into a carnivore’s playground this weekend as street food stalls from across Scotland come together under one roof for the Meats & Beats Festival.

Here are highlights not to miss...

1: TRY MEATYLICIOUS STREET FOOD

Meat and Beats Festival

THE champions of the Capital’s street food scene, The Pitt, will be offering their famous ‘steak on fries with gremolata sauce.’

Try it, or if you’re feeling fancy, treat yourself to a grilled lobster tail with Taittinger butter sauce, from The Kilted Lobster.

2: GET YOUR GROOVE ON

DANCE the evening away as DJs rewind through the decades with all your favourite tunes, starting in the 60s and working up to 2017.

So, bust-out your best John Travolta Night Fever moves, showcase your air guitar skills, and YMCA your way into the late evening.

3: TAKE PART IN A RETRO TV SHOW

IN the upstairs theatre Zara Janjua hots live versions of retro favourites such as Blind Date, Catch Phrase and Blankety Blank.

To sign-up for any of these games email hello@meatsandbeats.co.uk with your booking reference number.

4: DRESS IN THE STYLE OF YOUR FAVOURITE MUSIC ERA

TAKE part in a fancy dress competition at each session of Meats & Beats Festival. Hosted and judged by The Shack Retro Bar & Club, dig out those flared trousers, pull up your neon leg-warmers and slip on those platform shoes .

5: ENTER THE CHICKEN WINGS EATING COMPETITION

THINK you have the skill, and the nerve, to win a Chicken Wing Eating Competition?

Whistle Stop Barber Shop will be supplying portions of their buffalo chicken wings, which contestants have to eat in the quickest time possible, with the fastest being crowned Chicken Wing Champion! Email hello@meatsandbeats.co.uk to sign-up.

Meats & Beats Festival, Assembly Roxy, Roxburgh Place, Fri-Sun, £5.90 - £16.52, www.meatsandbeats.co.uk