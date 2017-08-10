Five unique pop-up bars you really should visit during the Fringe

POP-UP bars are all the rage now the Festival has arrived. Here are a few to check out while you can.

Bramble x Custom Lane

Bramble, voted one of the best bars in the world, is popping up in Leith with an outdoor bar on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until 28 August. Custom Lane, Commercial Street

Dram & Smoke Campfire

Teaming up with Talisker Whisky, Dram & Smoke return for this year’s Fringe, this time with a campfire-themed pop-up.

The Biscuit Factory. Anderson Place

Perrier Jouet at Peacock Alley

Offering a stylish and peaceful place to enjoy a drink, The Caledonian Hotel is hosting a pop-up from Perrier Jouet in Peacock Alley until 27 August. Sip champagne by the glass or by the bottle, as well as admire the temporary art exhibition.

The Caledonian, Princes Street

Blood & Wine

After a successful stint earlier in the year, The Pop Up Geeks are back with their popular Game of Thrones themed bar, Blood & Wine.

The pop-up, located below Daylight Robbery bar, offers themed food and drink from the books and TV shows, giving fans the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Westeros until the end of August.

Daylight Robbery, Dublin Street

Whisky on Water

Whisky on Water is a unique pop-up which takes festival-goers on a leisurely riverboat journey along the Union Canal.

Boarding the Lochrin Belle at Fountainbridge, enjoy six delicious whisky-based cocktails and drams, along with paired food, on the two hour trip. Lochrin Belle, Fountainbridge