Former city schoolgirl named new Channel 4 chief exec

the new chief executive of Channel 4 was raised and educated in the Capital.

Alex Mahon, who went to St Margaret’s School and worked at her mum’s pharmacy in the city, will replace David Abraham, who will step down in the autumn.

In a statement from the channel, she said: “Channel 4’s unique remit to innovate and to appeal to young and diverse audiences make it an essential part of British culture.

“There is nowhere in the world like Channel 4 and, in these changing times, its mission is more important than ever.

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining Channel 4 and bring to it experience both of leading creative organisations at scale and dealing with an environment of constant technological change.”

The broadcaster’s chairman, Charles Gurassa said: “Alex is an outstanding leader and a highly experienced CEO who has developed and grown major international businesses in both the creative and technology sectors.”

He added: “She brings an impressive combination of relevant experience and is brilliantly placed to help steer Channel 4 through the competitive challenges and opportunities ahead.”

She was formerly the chief executive of visual effects software developer Foundry.