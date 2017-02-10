Forth One is most popular radio station in Capital

Forth One remains the most popular radio station in Edinburgh, according to new figures.

The city centre-based station reported 320,000 listeners clocking up 3.4 million hours tuned in during the final quarter of 2016 – up 26.3 per cent on the previous three months.

Bosses said the numbers proved the station was connecting with its audience.

Graham Bryce, managing director of Bauer Radio in Scotland, said: “The positive RAJAR figures are really great news for our stations in Scotland and further proof that our mix of brilliant brands, local presenters and the very latest news, sport and travel information continues to connect with our listeners.

“With a refocused music position and strategy being introduced to even better serve our audiences we are confident that 2017 will be another year when our talented teams really hit the spot with listeners in cities and communities across the country.”

Last month, the station lost one of its most popular presenters when Grant Stott left.