One of Forth One's best known voices has announced he is to take a break from radio after 27 years broadcasting to Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

Speaking on his show this morning, the DJ who also appears annually in the King's Theatre pantomime and is currently playing Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk, revealed his last show would be Friday 27 of January, adding, however, that he would be back.