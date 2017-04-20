Frankie Valli heads Playhouse bill of golden oldies

LEGENDARY falsetto Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons return to the Capital next week as part of a six date UK tour.

Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons has found himself hotter than ever in the 21st century thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group.

Jersey Boys opened on Broadway in 2005 and is still going strong with five other casts performing Jersey Boys nightly from Las Vegas to London.

The musical was turned into a film, directed by Clint Eastwood in 2014. The real Frankie Valli is also packing venues around the world.

For as far into the future as anyone can see, Jersey Boys will introduce the music of Frankie Valli to new generations.

The man himself shows no signs of slowing down. As his character says at the end of Jersey Boys: “Like that bunny on TV with the battery, I just keep going and going and going.”

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and defined the sound of an era with classic hits like Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more.

For as long as Frankie Valli wants to sing, it seems people will want to listen.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Playhouse, Greenside Place, Wednesday, 7.30pm, £45-£75, 08444-999 990

THE SOLID SILVER 60’S SHOW

OVER 30 years, the Solid Silver 60s Show has entertained and celebrated history’s most successful decade of music.

The UK’s original and premier sixties show, brings classic hits performed by the original hit makers to the Playhouse on Thursday.

Lining up to relive their heydays this time around are The Merseybeats, Dave Berry and Wayne Fontana and Vanity Fare as well as very special guest Chris Montez, from the USA.

Catch them all singing their greatest hits and relive some of your fondest memories of an era that will last forever.

The Solid Silver 60’s Show, Playhouse, Greenside Place, Thursday, 7.30pm, £33.65-£36.15, 0844-871 3014