Galactic Empire rock up for storming gig

THEY’RE known as the galaxy’s foremost Star Wars cosplay band and it’s no mystery why.

Star Wars-themed rock band Galactic Empire don their Storm Trooper, Darth Vader and other movie-inspired costumes at Opium on Saturday to promote their self-titled debut album.

The story of Galactic Empire goes something like this: A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away ( actually it was fairly recently) a new heavy metal band was formed by some of the most infamous and feared villains in the universe.

Their mission – to perform classic pieces from John Williams’ iconic Star Wars films soundtracks.

With Dark Vader on lead guitar, Boba Sett on drums, Bass Commander on bass, Shadow Ranger and Red Guard on guitar, the stage was set.

A spokesman for the band, who remain in character at all times, said: “Lightsabers and blasters have proven to be weak against the rebel scum, so now they will be attacking with guitars, bass and drums.

“Metal is the true path to the dark side. Will you join the Empire?”

The new album, which features the Main Theme and Imperial March, as well as nine other tracks, is now available on iTunes and will get an airing on Saturday.

The spokesman added, “At long last! Our preparations are complete. The mighty Galactic Empire will unleash our ultimate weapon in the battle to bring heavy metal to your galaxy.

“ The puny humans at Velocity and Rise Records have succumbed to the crushing power of the Dark Side and have released our debut full-length album, on which we pay tribute to Supreme Sith Overlord John Williams with 11 tracks of pure sonic devastation.

“Join us, and together, we can rule the galaxy.”

The album follows the band’s release of a couple of music videos and ­singles that quickly captured the attention of metal and sci-fi fans alike.

Dark Vader added: “These instruments are crude but should be adequate to shred some faces as we journey across the galaxy.”

Galactic Empire, Opium, Cowgate, Saturday, 6.30pm, £10, 0131 225 8382