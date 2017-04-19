Geek fest brings Star Wars movie marathon to Capital

CALLING all geeks and nerds, set your phasers to stunning and prepare to celebrate Star Wars Day by watching all eight Star Wars movies at the Capital’s newest festival.

Featuring live performance and free screenings, the centre-piece of the festival will be a free screening of the Star Wars films to coincide with Star Wars Day - May the Fourth be with you.

The brainchild of Ash Pryce, Geekend will feature local and international acts over four days.

“I’ve always been a fan of sci-fi and general geekiness and being a performer myself I wanted to do something fun to coincide with Star Wars Day,” explains Pryce.

“This grew into an event that encompassed the whole weekend. It’s especially fortuitous timing considering this year is the 40th anniversary of Star Wars.”

Boasting more than 20 different shows and movies, the festival aims to provide an exciting four days for the growing number of geeks looking for something to do now the convention season is over for the year.

Pryce is keen to point out Geekend is not a convention.

“A convention is a very different entity, with a greater emphasis on panels and stalls, whereas the Edinburgh Geek and Nerd Festival will be focused entirely on the performance aspect.

“It’s a different kind of geek event offering a chance to experience live geek filled entertainment.”

Shows programmed include Still Ready to Believe You, a celebration of Ghostbusters with Des O’Gorman, variety and comedy from Noni Townshend, Ross Hepburn and Mulholland & Redmond, and a look at the geeky movies of yesteryear with Max Scratchmann.

Pryce says, “One show I’m particularly excited about is The Nerd, The Whole Nerd and Nothing But The Nerd, which looks at growing up as a nerd and geek in the 90s, a very different time for geeks.”

Pryce, who is also co-founder of the Edinburgh Horror Festival, explains, “Today Geekdom is celebrated and is a huge money maker, but back in the 90s it was difficult, even embarrassing, to be a geek.

“For many of us who came of age during that time it’s interesting to see just how far our culture has been accepted into the mainstream.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a geek fest without the opportunity to dress up as your favourite characters.

“We whole-heartedly encourage cosplay at the festival,” enthuses Pryce, “So strap on your proton pack, iron your Starfleet uniform and join fellow geeks for a great series of events.”

The Edinburgh Geek and Nerd festival runs 4-7 May 7 at the Banshee Labyrinth. Entry is free. Full details www.thegeekend.me

liam.rudden@jpress.co.uk